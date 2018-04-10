Ice Cube and other representatives of the BIG3 League took out a full-page ad in The New York Times asking President Trump to tell the Emir of Qatar "not to threaten the BIG3 and American athletes!"

Last week, it was reported that Ice Cube is suing several Qatari investors for $1.2 billion by alleging that they tried seizing control of the basketball league. Jeff Kwatinetz alleged that the investors only provided a third of their $20.5 million commitment to the BIG3.

This very bizarre Ice cube - Qatar scandal keeps getting better and better.

Today’s NYT .....

https://t.co/gWJsvcMC56 pic.twitter.com/PN3I6pcoMQ — Yousef Al Naimi (@YousefAlNaimi) April 10, 2018

The ad from Tuesday includes a photo of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani shaking hands with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The ad also lists the names of several coaches and players before a note about the BIG3's upcoming schedule and television broadcasts.

The ad is signed by Ice Cube, Jeff Kwatinetz, Clyde "The Glide" Drexler and the players and coaches of the BIG3.

The BIG3's season starts on June 22 in Houston, Texas.