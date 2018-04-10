Although they haven't excelled on the court this season, the Los Angeles Lakers produced one of the best feel-good stories of the year on Monday when they signed 32-year-old G League veteran Andre Ingram for the rest of the season.

Never stopped working.

Never stopped believing.

Never stopped dreaming.



We can't wait to see you hit the court for the #LakeShow, Andre. pic.twitter.com/O6EeyT7Bbg — South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) April 10, 2018

Ingram has spent the past 10 years playing in the NBA's developmental league for a number of teams, including the South Bay Lakers this season. The American University graduate was undrafted in the 2007 NBA draft but was chosen in the seventh round of the developmental league by the Utah Flash. In 4 years with the team, he became the Flash's all-time leading scorer before moving to Los Angeles in 2012.

Welcome to the #LakeShow, Andre Ingram pic.twitter.com/cGfEHTNOhq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 10, 2018

Ingram, the G League's all-time leader in three pointers made, averaged 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists this season and has shot 46% over the course of his career.

SI's Michael McCann wrote in 2016 that G league salaries range from just $19,500 to $26,500 for the season, prompting many players to jump overseas. Ingram, however, has remained in the second tier basketball league to continue to pursue his NBA dream. He did receive a Summer League roster spot with the Utah Jazz during his time with the Flash, but he did not make the team.

"I think my first few years in the D-League when I was in Utah, that would have been the prime time to go overseas but I felt I was close to being called up, and so you just kind of pick and choose," Ingram said. "'Do you go after your dream, or do you go overseas?' And so I chose to stay. And you know, I don't regret the decision at all. I've enjoyed my time here, and I've been able to make a nice career out of it."

After 10 years, Ingram's NBA journey has finally reached its peak.

Well done, Lakers.