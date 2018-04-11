Andre Ingram Scores 19 Points in NBA Debut

After 10-year wait, G League veteran Andre Ingram scores 19 points in Lakers debut.

By Scooby Axson
April 11, 2018

Veteran G-League guard Andre Ingram had waited 10 years to make his debut in the NBA.

When he finally got his chance on Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets, he didn't disappoint.

Ingram hit his first four shots after coming off the bench in the second quarter, and finished with 19 points in the Lakers' 105-99 loss to the Rockets.

Ingram hit four of his five three-point shots. and also had three blocks in his 29 minutes of action.

The 32-year-old is the all-time leader in the G-League in 3-pointers made, and is second in that league in games played.

Ingram said he tried not to think about his first shot in his first NBA game.

“It was excellent,” Ingram said. “Once we went out as a team for warm-ups, I just felt some electricity out there. It was amazing. The crowd, the lights, it was just once in a lifetime. It was awesome.”

