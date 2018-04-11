Veteran G-League guard Andre Ingram had waited 10 years to make his debut in the NBA.

When he finally got his chance on Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets, he didn't disappoint.

Ingram hit his first four shots after coming off the bench in the second quarter, and finished with 19 points in the Lakers' 105-99 loss to the Rockets.

Andre Ingram drills his first shot in the NBA #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/siS81r9xJ2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 11, 2018

Ingram hit four of his five three-point shots. and also had three blocks in his 29 minutes of action.

"10 years.... Helluva opening night"



The game ball 🏀 could only go to one person. Thank you for inspiring us all, Andre Ingram! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/4NwSUpUykC — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 11, 2018

The 32-year-old is the all-time leader in the G-League in 3-pointers made, and is second in that league in games played.

Ingram said he tried not to think about his first shot in his first NBA game.

“It was excellent,” Ingram said. “Once we went out as a team for warm-ups, I just felt some electricity out there. It was amazing. The crowd, the lights, it was just once in a lifetime. It was awesome.”