In honor of the 76ers first playoff berth since 2011–2012, the team ;unveiled its new brand campaign called "Phila Unite," for Philadelphia's playoff run.

It builds upon the team's season-long "Spirit of 76" campaign by combining the bell logo and segmented snake. The bell logo is inspired by the city's 1976 bicentennial celebration, while the snake is from Benjamin Franklin's important 1754 political cartoon.

The 76ers went 51–30 to earn home court advantage for the first time since the 2002–2003 season.

“The energy in the Greater Philadelphia Area is electric right now and we wanted to rally together all of our fans from not only this region, but from around the globe," said Chris Heck, Philadelphia 76ers president of business operations. "Phila Unite pairs the rich and storied history of our city with the passionate, proud fans who we consider irreplaceable members of the 76ers family."

Throughout the past week, the team has unveiled the campaign by draping flags and banners, displaying murals and distributing decals.

Fans can interact by using #PHILAUnite and go to the site PhilaUnite.com to upload photos into a custom photo overlay for social sharing.