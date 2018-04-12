The New York Knicks plan on reaching out to Villanova's Jay Wright about the team's new head coaching vacancy, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

The Knicks fired Jeff Hornacek on Thursday morning. He coached the Knicks to a 60–104 record in two seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract. Associate head coach Kurt Rambis was also let go.

Wright has won two national championships in the past three years with the Wildcats. He has not shown any indication of wanting to jump from Villanova to the NBA.

Wright has coached at Villanova since 2001. He has a 422–165 career record with 13 NCAA tournament appearances since taking over. He previously coached at Hofstra from 1994 to 2001.

Isola named Mark Jackson, Doc Rivers, Jerry Stackhouse, Craig Robibson, Jeff Van Gundy, David Blatt and David Fizdale as possible candidates for the opening.