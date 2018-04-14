The Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is out for the opening playoff game against the Wizards on Saturday, the team announced.

VanVleet injured his right shoulder in the regular season finale against the Heat on Wednesday.

Status update: Fred Van Vleet (right shoulder) will not play. — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) April 14, 2018

An X-ray came back negative, and he was listed at day-to-day following the injury.

Delon Wright will likely see more time in his place.

VanVleet is averaging 6.8 points per game, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

The Wizards take on the Raptors at 5:30 p.m. ET.