Kawhi Leonard Won't Play in Opening Playoff Game Against Warriors

The San Antonio forward has missed all but nine games this season with a right quad injury. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 14, 2018

The Spurs' Kawhi Leonard will sit Saturday's first-round playoff game against the Warriors, the team announced Friday.

He missed the first 27 games of the season and then made his return in December only to last nine games. He hasn't played since Jan. 13. 

The Spurs are looking for their sixth championship in 20 years. 

Golden State star Stephen Curry will also be sitting out due to a left MCL sprain. He reportedly has his three-week evaluation Saturday. The guard hasn't played since March 23. 

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET.  

