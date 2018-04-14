Curry hasn't played since March 23 when he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain. He has missed the team's last 10 games.
The Warriors announced Saturday that Stephen Curry has made "steady functional progress" in his injury recovery after an examination Friday.
The team said the guard will intensify on-court rehab with more running and lateral movement and will be re-evaluated in one week.
Curry hasn't played since March 23 when he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain. He has missed the team's last 10 games.
The Warriors will play the Spurs in Round 1 of the playoffs, starting Saturday.
San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard will also sit out Saturday's game. The Spurs forward has missed all but nine games this season with a right quad injury.
The game starts at 3 p.m. ET.