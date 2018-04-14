The Warriors announced Saturday that Stephen Curry has made "steady functional progress" in his injury recovery after an examination Friday.

The team said the guard will intensify on-court rehab with more running and lateral movement and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Curry hasn't played since March 23 when he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain. He has missed the team's last 10 games.

The Warriors will play the Spurs in Round 1 of the playoffs, starting Saturday.

San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard will also sit out Saturday's game. The Spurs forward has missed all but nine games this season with a right quad injury.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET.