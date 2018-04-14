Warriors' Stephen Curry to 'Intensify' On-Court Rehab After MCL Sprain

  Curry hasn't played since March 23 when he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain. He has missed the team's last 10 games. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 14, 2018

The Warriors announced Saturday that Stephen Curry has made "steady functional progress" in his injury recovery after an examination Friday.

The team said the guard will intensify on-court rehab with more running and lateral movement and will be re-evaluated in one week. 

Curry hasn't played since March 23 when he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain. He has missed the team's last 10 games. 

The Warriors will play the Spurs in Round 1 of the playoffs, starting Saturday. 

San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard will also sit out Saturday's game. The Spurs forward has missed all but nine games this season with a right quad injury.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET.  

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)