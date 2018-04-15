Watch: Bucks' Khris Middleton Hits Crazy Buzzer Beater to Send Celtics Game to Overtime

The Celtics–Bucks game went to overtime Sunday with a pair of amazing shots.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 15, 2018

The Celtics–Bucks game went to overtime Sunday with a pair of amazing shots in the final two seconds.

Boston won the game 111–107 in overtime. 

But before the Celtics could take the game in the extra minutes, it was a close final seconds of regular time.  

Boston's Terry Rozier hit the expected game-winner for Boston to take a three-point lead with just over a second left. 

But Milwaukee wasn't done yet. 

Khris Middleton sent the game into overtime with a ridiculous buzzer beater to tie the game at 99. 

Those two threes came after the Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon tied the game with a 32-foot, three-point jumper with 10.3 seconds left. 

Rozier finished with 21 points, three rebounds and four assists for the Celtics. 

Middleton ended the game second behind Giannis Antetokounmpo with 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists. 

 

