The Spurs' Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the rest of the postseason as he recovers from a right quad injury, reports Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

According to Charania, the forward has not been cleared by his doctors in New York where he has been rehabbing. Despite making strides recently in training, he's focused on regaining his full health, reports Yahoo Sports.

The San Antonio star has missed all but nine games this season. He sat out Saturday's first-round playoff game against the Warriors.

He missed the first 27 games of the season and then made his return in December only to last nine games. He hasn't played since Jan. 13.

Leonard averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season.

The Spurs are looking for their sixth championship in 20 years. The next game is Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET.