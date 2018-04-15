Report: Spurs' Kawhi Leonard Expected to Miss Rest of Playoffs

The Spurs' Kawhi Leonard is reportedly expected to miss the rest of the postseason as he recovers from a right quad injury.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 15, 2018

The Spurs' Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the rest of the postseason as he recovers from a right quad injury, reports Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania. 

According to Charania, the forward has not been cleared by his doctors in New York where he has been rehabbing. Despite making strides recently in training, he's focused on regaining his full health, reports Yahoo Sports. 

The San Antonio star has missed all but nine games this season. He sat out Saturday's first-round playoff game against the Warriors.

He missed the first 27 games of the season and then made his return in December only to last nine games. He hasn't played since Jan. 13. 

Leonard averaged 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. 

The Spurs are looking for their sixth championship in 20 years. The next game is Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET. 

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)