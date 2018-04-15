Report: Knicks Get Permission to Talk to Former Coach Mike Woodson

The Knicks have reportedly been granted permission to talk with former New York head coach and current Clippers assistant Mike Woodson. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 15, 2018

The Knicks have been granted permission to talk with former New York head coach and current Clippers assistant Mike Woodson, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks fired Jeff Hornacek on Thursday morning. He coached the Knicks to a 60–104 record in two seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract. Associate head coach Kurt Rambis was also let go. 

“I don’t want to hide the fact I’d love to be back,’’ Woodson told The New York Post in a phone interview before the Wojnarowski news broke. “I’d like to finish what I started. At the end of the day, you want to come to New York, based on my body of work there. I want it to be mutual. I want them to want me. I hope they call me.’’

Woodson was fired after two seasons in 2014. Wojnarowski reported that Woodson isn't in the top tier of initial candidates. 

According to Wojnarowski, the Knicks are also finalizing plans to meet with the three top candidates for the coaching position — David Fizdale, Mark Jackson and Jerry Stackhouse.

The Knicks are also planning to meet with ex-Cavaliers coach David Blatt who led a Turkish team to a Eurocup championship this season, reports Wojnarowski.

 

 

