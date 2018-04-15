Warriors' Patrick McCaw Says He Can't Sleep at Night Due to Pain From Back Injury

Warriors guard Patrick McCaw said he still struggling from his injury and that he still can't sleep at night due to the pain.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 15, 2018

Warriors guard Patrick McCaw said that he still can't sleep at night due to the pain from his back injury, reports the Bay Area News Group's Melissa Rohlin.

Rohlin said McCaw couldn't describe the pain, but called it "The toughest pain that you've ever had. It's like that right now. I'm trying to take a lot of medicine to help, but it's not really working right now at this point."

He suffered the injury March 31 after taking a fall against the Kings. He avoided neurological damage and was diagnosed with a a lumbosacral bone bruise.

The 22-year-old is to be re-evaluated at the beginning of May, but said "only time will tell" if he returns to the playoffs. 

McCaw was going for a dunk when he was undercut by Vince Carter. McCaw landed on his back, writhing around in pain. He stayed on the floor, before being stretchered to a gurney.

Here's a video of the injury, but be warned it's hard to watch.

The Warriors face the Spurs for Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET. 

