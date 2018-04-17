2018 NBA MVP Announcement: Contenders, Date, Details

Find out all the details for the 2018 NBA MVP announcement.

By Nihal Kolur
April 17, 2018

Before the past two years, the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the season was announced before or during the playoffs. However, since then, the league has decided to transition away from mid-postseason announcements towards an awards show that presents players across the league with their respective honors.

The MVP, along with all of the other awards, will be announced on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET as part of the NBA Awards 2018. TNT has exclusive rights to the broadcast, meaning Chuck, Kenny, Shaq and Ernie will join forces one more time before next season. 

James Harden is the overwhelming favorite to win the award after averaging 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the 65-17 Houston Rockets. Aside from Harden, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, Milwaukee Bucks wing Giannis Antetokounmpo and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis are among the other contenders. James averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists but posted a plus.minus rating of 1.2, the worst since his rookie year. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)