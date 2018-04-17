Before the past two years, the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the season was announced before or during the playoffs. However, since then, the league has decided to transition away from mid-postseason announcements towards an awards show that presents players across the league with their respective honors.

The MVP, along with all of the other awards, will be announced on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET as part of the NBA Awards 2018. TNT has exclusive rights to the broadcast, meaning Chuck, Kenny, Shaq and Ernie will join forces one more time before next season.

James Harden is the overwhelming favorite to win the award after averaging 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the 65-17 Houston Rockets. Aside from Harden, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, Milwaukee Bucks wing Giannis Antetokounmpo and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis are among the other contenders. James averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists but posted a plus.minus rating of 1.2, the worst since his rookie year.