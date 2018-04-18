Erin Popovich, Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, Passed Away Wednesday

Mark Sobhani

Gregg and Erin Popovich had been married for four decades.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 18, 2018

The Spurs announced Wednesday that Erin Popovich, the wife of coach Gregg Popovich, had died earlier in the day.

"We mourn the loss of Erin," general manager RC Buford said in the statement. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

Erin and Gregg had been married for four decades and had two children and two grandchildren together.

Gregg, 69, is in his 22nd season as San Antonio's head coach. His Spurs are scheduled to host the Warriors on Thursday in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, which Golden State leads 2-0.

The circumstances around Erin's death were not announced.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)