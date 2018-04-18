The Spurs announced Wednesday that Erin Popovich, the wife of coach Gregg Popovich, had died earlier in the day.

"We mourn the loss of Erin," general manager RC Buford said in the statement. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

Erin and Gregg had been married for four decades and had two children and two grandchildren together.

Gregg, 69, is in his 22nd season as San Antonio's head coach. His Spurs are scheduled to host the Warriors on Thursday in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, which Golden State leads 2-0.

The circumstances around Erin's death were not announced.