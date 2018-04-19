Bucks forward Jabari Parker is frustrated by the lack of playing time he's seeing during the playoffs.

Parker expressed this sentiment on Thursday to reporters.

Jabari Parker was very animated talking about his frustration right now with limited minutes. He mentioned the only way to see the floor more was to be on the “coach’s good side”. When asked if he was on Prunty’s good side, he smirked and said “I don’t think so.” #Bucks — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) April 19, 2018

Parker on limited playing time:



“I am human. I have a right to be frustrated. I’ve waited two years for this.” — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) April 19, 2018

During the Bucks's two playoff games against the Celtics, both losses, Parker has seen only 25 minutes of playing time, scoring two points. He has one assist and four rebounds.

Parker returned in January from an ACL injury he suffered in February 2017.