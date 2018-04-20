Justise Winslow Fined $15,000 for Stepping On Joel Embiid's Mask

The NBA has fined the Heat wingman $15,000 for what he did in Game 3.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 20, 2018

The NBA is fining the Heat's Justise Winslow $15,000 for stepping on Joel Embiid's mask Thursday, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

In the second quarter of Game 3, Winslow stepped on part of the mask that was on the ground before tossing it over to the sideline.

Embiid is wearing the special mask after fracturing his left orbital on March 28 when he ran into teammate Markelle Fultz.

The mask has been a topic of conversation lately, and it varies from most protective masks players have worn in the past because it is made from a combination of polypropylene and embedded carbon fiber filaments to make it harder than most other masks and it has a set of protective goggles built in.

• The Science (and Process) Behind Joel Embiid's Mask

After the 76ers picked up a 128-108 win in Thursday's game Embiid commented on Winslow's attempt to break the mask, telling reporters, “Little did they know I have about 50 of them, so it's going to take much more than that to get me out of the series. I'm going to be a nightmare for them too.”

Philadelphia leads the Heat in the series 2-1, and Game 4 will be Saturday in Miami.

