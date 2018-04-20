Twitter Is Roasting the Cavaliers for Showing Up in Matching Suits And Blowing a 17-Point Lead

If you're going to show up in matching custom suits, you have to win the game.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 20, 2018

If J.R. Smith would have made the three-pointer he launched at the end of Friday's Game 3 between the Cavaliers and Pacers, things might have gone a bit different.

But Smith's buzzer-beater attempt went begging off the rim, the Pacers won 92-90 and now the internet is sticking its claws into Cleveland and making every joke it can about the custom matching suits the team wore to the game.

LeBron James reportedly took care of getting the team get matching suits from designer Thom Browne for the contest, and although it made for a cool entrance to the arena, it left the door open for an unlimited amount of hilarity after the squad blew a 17-point lead in the loss.

Game 4 is Sunday and if the Cavaliers want to avoid the wrath of the internet and a 3-1 hole, they need to pick up the win and should probably avoid wearing matching outfits just to be safe.

 

 

