If J.R. Smith would have made the three-pointer he launched at the end of Friday's Game 3 between the Cavaliers and Pacers, things might have gone a bit different.

But Smith's buzzer-beater attempt went begging off the rim, the Pacers won 92-90 and now the internet is sticking its claws into Cleveland and making every joke it can about the custom matching suits the team wore to the game.

LeBron James reportedly took care of getting the team get matching suits from designer Thom Browne for the contest, and although it made for a cool entrance to the arena, it left the door open for an unlimited amount of hilarity after the squad blew a 17-point lead in the loss.

For sale: 15 suits, barely worn. — Rob Mahoney (@RobMahoney) April 21, 2018

Bron about to take everyone’s suits back. — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) April 21, 2018

Bron gonna tell them to take those suits off like Frank told his cousin in “American Gangster” — Bojan BossDonavic (@Mariannoo) April 21, 2018

Make sure those suits still have the tag on them... — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) April 21, 2018

"Yeah the guys in the $3,000 suits are gonna lose to the team with Bojan Bogdanovic. COME ON" pic.twitter.com/4uREA8kh3Q — E’Twaun Paramoore (@Marco_Romo) April 21, 2018

Matching suits are for doo-wop groups not NBA teams — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) April 21, 2018

[opens group chat]

give me the suits back pic.twitter.com/37eOcf7pbs — nb (@nicjbae) April 21, 2018

"What size suit are you?" pic.twitter.com/NBGyXnjcAx — Forum Blue & Gold (@ForumBlueGold_) April 21, 2018

Game 4 is Sunday and if the Cavaliers want to avoid the wrath of the internet and a 3-1 hole, they need to pick up the win and should probably avoid wearing matching outfits just to be safe.