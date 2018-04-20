Look: Cavaliers Show Up to Game 3 vs. Pacers With Matching Suits

Is this too much sauce or entirely no swag?

By Khadrice Rollins
April 20, 2018

NBA hallways are certified runways and catching what certain players are wearing on the way to the game is almost as important as seeing how they actually perform.

Enter LeBron James and the rest of the Cavaliers.

For Game 3 of their first-round series with the Pacers, James and his teammates showed up looking like a million bucks.

However, they also all showed up wearing the same exact suit.

Tonight’s @cavs #NBAStyle! #NBAPlayoffs

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

According to ESPN's Lisa Salters and Dave McMenamin, James bought all the suits from designer Thom Browne and planned this out a few weeks ago so the players could get fitted by a tailor in Cleveland ahead of time.

However, not everybody got their suit apparently.

Screenshot from @NBA via Instagram

Maybe it's being shipped to Los Angeles?

