Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry will begin modified team practices Saturday, the team announced.

Curry was examined by the team's medical staff on Friday where they determined he is making "consistent functional progress" while rehabbing his knee injury, the team said.

Along with beginning modified team practices, Curry's on-court rehabilitation will continue to increase and he will be re-evaluated in a week.

Curry has missed 13 straight games since suffering from a Grade 2 left MCL sprain on March 23.

The point guard has only played in 51 games this season, averaging 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The Warriors have won their first three games against the Spurs in Round 1 of the playoffs. Game 4 is on Sunday.