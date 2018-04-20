Warriors' Stephen Curry Set To Begin Modified Team Practice, Will Be Re-evaluated In One Week

Curry has been out since March 23 with a Grade 2 left MCL sprain.

By Jenna West
April 20, 2018

Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry will begin modified team practices Saturday, the team announced.

Curry was examined by the team's medical staff on Friday where they determined he is making "consistent functional progress" while rehabbing his knee injury, the team said.

Along with beginning modified team practices, Curry's on-court rehabilitation will continue to increase and he will be re-evaluated in a week.

Curry has missed 13 straight games since suffering from a Grade 2 left MCL sprain on March 23.

The point guard has only played in 51 games this season, averaging 26.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The Warriors have won their first three games against the Spurs in Round 1 of the playoffs. Game 4 is on Sunday.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)