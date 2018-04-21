Luka Donic has declared for the NBA draft, reports Yahoo Sports Shams Charania.

According to Charania, the 19-year-old submitted the paperwork this week to officially enter his name.

Donic has been playing in the EuroLeague since 2015.

The 6'8'', 220-pound star who was born in Slovenia has generated plenty of attention as a top pick.

He came in at No. 2 in Jeremy Woo's Big Board for both rounds of the 2018 NBA draft here. In Woo's most recent mock draft, Donic will go to the Grizzlies as the No. 2 pick.

All prospects have until 11:59 p.m. on April 22 to declare for the draft, with or without an agent. Combine invites are expected to come out in the days that follow.