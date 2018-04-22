Midway through the third quarter of Golden State's Game 4 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, forward David West was assessed a technical foul.

Pretty common, especially for these Warriors, right? Well, as it turns out, West wasn't even in the game or on the bench at the time.

David West, best technical ever 😂 pic.twitter.com/pSDBjpBo51 — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) April 22, 2018

Apparently, West expressed his frustration over a call on the floor by jumping up and running towards the stationary bike in the tunnel. But West's reaction caused a stir among officials and he was called for a technical foul, which, understandably, sent the Warriors' bench into a frenzy.

Referees just called a technical foul on David West, who sprinted into the tunnel after that last call. Warriors bench livid, I'm assuming arguing that West always goes to the tunnel to ride the bike a few minutes before entering. Weird. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 22, 2018

Nobody except the officials really knows what happened, as even West looks confused at the call. Even Steph Curry, who is inactive for the series, was shocked.

Steph Curry telling official Tony Brothers that whatever was said from the bench that led to the technical called on David West was yelled by a fan. pic.twitter.com/9riIR55TJ3 — Raul Dominguez Jr. (@Abrjsdad) April 22, 2018

Beware, NBA players, you're never safe from the wrath of the officials.