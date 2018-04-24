Celtics' Marcus Smart Cleared To Play, Game 5 Status Questionable

Smart has not played since March when he tore a tendon in his right thumb.

By Jenna West
April 24, 2018

Celtics' guard Marcus Smart has been cleared to play, but his status for Game 5 on Tuesday is still questionable, the team announced.

Coach Brad Stevens said Smart will be evaluated after the team's morning shoot around to determine if he will play in Tuesday night's game.

"If [Smart] feels good, then he's been cleared physically to go," Stevens said. "If he has any pain or anything comes up, then we'll hold him out."

Smart has not played since March 11 when he tore a tendon in his right thumb while playing against the Pacers.

In 54 games this season, Smart averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

The Bucks face the Celtics in Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday night. They are tied 2-2 in the Round 1 series.

