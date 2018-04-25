How to Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game 5: Time, TV Channel, Stream

How to watch Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs between the Cavaliers and Pacers.

By Nihal Kolur
April 25, 2018

The Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers are knotted at two games a piece after Cleveland escaped Indianapolis with a 104-100 win in Game 4 on Sunday.

The Cavs have struggled offensively in the series, averaging just 93.5 points per game. In Games 2 and 4, LeBron James was able to do just enough to sneak out a victory, scoring 46 and 32 points, respectively.

Indiana, meanwhile, will look to go ahead in the series once again after a critical missed opportunity on Sunday. In front of a roaring home crowd, Indiana could not get Victor Oladipo (17 points) going and fell to the Cavaliers. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points in Game 3 and will need to be a factor for the Pacers to pull off the upset.

Find out how to watch the crucial Game 5 below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Wednesday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

