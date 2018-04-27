Indianapolis Mayor Outlaws Goaltending Before Pacers–Cavaliers Game 6

The mayor of Indianapolis won't stand for the injustice that is goaltending, so he outlawed it completely ahead of Game 6 on Friday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 27, 2018

In a Last Two-Minute report, the NBA admitted that the Cavaliers' LeBron James' block on the Pacers' Victor Oladipo in Game 5 with three seconds left was actually a goaltend.

To be fair, the ball shouldn't have gone to the Pacers in the first place either, according to the report. 

But as everyone has likely seen by now, James then won the game 98–95 on the other side of the court with a three-point buzzer beater

Well, the mayor of Indianapolis won't stand for that injustice, and he outlawed goaltending completely ahead of Game 6 on Friday. 

Joe Hogsett's executive order has the "full force of law in the city of Indianapolis." It also applies to "every player ... on every team." 

The law at work, people. 

The Cavs lead the series 3–2. 

