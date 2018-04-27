In a Last Two-Minute report, the NBA admitted that the Cavaliers' LeBron James' block on the Pacers' Victor Oladipo in Game 5 with three seconds left was actually a goaltend.

To be fair, the ball shouldn't have gone to the Pacers in the first place either, according to the report.

But as everyone has likely seen by now, James then won the game 98–95 on the other side of the court with a three-point buzzer beater.

Well, the mayor of Indianapolis won't stand for that injustice, and he outlawed goaltending completely ahead of Game 6 on Friday.

Oh — one more thing. By executive order, I am proud to outlaw goaltending in the City of Indianapolis... for every player, on every team.



I’m ready for Game 6, are you? #Pacers #Together pic.twitter.com/JDKnufwWq9 — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) April 26, 2018

Joe Hogsett's executive order has the "full force of law in the city of Indianapolis." It also applies to "every player ... on every team."

The law at work, people.

The Cavs lead the series 3–2.