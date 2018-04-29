John Wall: Wizards Need To Add Pieces In Offseason

John Wall on what Wizards need to do in offseason: "It’s pretty obvious. I don’t need to point it out...We don’t really have an athletic big.”

By Scooby Axson
April 29, 2018

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall let out some steam imploring the team to make changes after another early playoff exit.

The Wizards were eliminated in six games in their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

Washington has not advanced past the second round of playoffs since they lost in the NBA Finals in 1979.

Wall averaged in 26 points in the Toronto series and was asked what he thinks the team needs to do in the offseason. 

"It’s pretty obvious. I don’t need to point it out," Wall said, via the Washington Post. "I think the way the league is going, you need athletic bigs, you need scoring off the bench, you need all of those types of things,” Wall said. “We don’t really have an athletic big.”

The Wizards will have the majority of their team back for the 2018-19 season, with only four free agents on their roster. 

Wall, who missed 41 games this season due to knee problems, also commented about the structure of the locker room.

"When things are going well, everybody’s happy, everybody wants to be here. But when things get rough, that’s when you really figure out who’s your brother, who’s really in the war with you, who’s really in the fight with you,” Wall said. “So, I think anybody can see from the outside or the inside looking in who really wanted to be here when things wasn’t going great for us, but when it’s all happy-go-jolly and we’re winning, it’s all fun and games.”

