The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics renew their long playoff rivalry as they move one step toward the conference finals.

The Sixers got to this conference semifinals matchup by dispatching the Miami Heat in five games in their first–round matchup.

Boston had to survive a grueling seven-game series to get past the Milwaukee Bucks.

Philadelphia has their full compliment of players, while Boston will be without Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and could be without Jaylen Brown, who is doubtful for Game 1 with a hamstring injury.

The teams have not met in the playoffs since the 2012 conference semifinals, which the Celtics won in seven games.

How to Watch

Game Time: Monday, April 30, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

