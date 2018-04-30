How to Watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 1: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch game 1 of the 76ers vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Semifinals

By Scooby Axson
April 30, 2018

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics renew their long playoff rivalry as they move one step toward the conference finals.

The Sixers got to this conference semifinals matchup by dispatching the Miami Heat in five games in their first–round matchup.

Boston had to survive a grueling seven-game series to get past the Milwaukee Bucks.

Philadelphia has their full compliment of players, while Boston will be without Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward and could be without Jaylen Brown, who is doubtful for Game 1 with a hamstring injury.

The teams have not met in the playoffs since the 2012 conference semifinals, which the Celtics won in seven games.

How to Watch

Game Time: Monday, April 30, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Crossover TV, SI’s NBA show starring Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here

