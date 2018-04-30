LeBron James is arguably one of the best basketball players of all-time, seemingly dominating every opponent throughout his career.

But the Toronto Raptors have had perhaps the biggest dose of James, particularly in the past five years. With Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the James' led Cavaliers and the Raptors approaching, looking at LeBron's career numbers shows just how dominant he has been.

All-Time vs. Raptors Reg. Season Playoffs Record 41-10 8-2 Points per game 27.6 30.0 Rebounds per game 7.2 8.4 Assists per game 7.7 6.1 FG% 52.0 60.1 3PT% 30.9 41.7

Record aside, James has put up some incredible individual performances against the NBA's northern neighbors. Even way back as far as 2006 (when James was just 20 years old), LeBron became the youngest player in NBA history to score 50 or more points when his finished with 56.

Even though Toronto has home-court advantage in the playoffs after finishing as the No. 1 seed, James has been successful on the road against the Raptors.

vs. Raptors at ACC Reg. Season Playoffs Record 18-6 3-2 Points per game 28.2 31.2 Rebounds per game 7.6 8.4 Assists per game 7.7 6.1 FG% 49.6 57.0 3PT% 33.3 40.0

You might think those numbers look similar to James' career numbers. And you're right. But, in actuality, James has outperformed his norm against Toronto, as his points per game average is his second highest against a single opponent and his total points and assists are his most against any team.

Whether the Raptors can solve the LeBron James formula remains to be seen, but history favors the King.