How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

By Nihal Kolur
May 01, 2018

The Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday.

After the Washington Wizards tied the series at 2 games a piece, the Raptors rallied to easily win the final two games and the series. In Game 6, Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan posted 16 of his own to propel Toronto. 

The Cavs, meanwhile, faced a more difficult road to the second round. The Indiana Pacers forced Cleveland to a Game 7 at home, where LeBron James posted 45 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. James will need to continue his success in order for the Cavs to advance past the No. 1 seed Raptors.

Find out how to watch the crucial game 1 below.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, May 1

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Crossover TV, SI’s basketball show starring Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)