The Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday.

After the Washington Wizards tied the series at 2 games a piece, the Raptors rallied to easily win the final two games and the series. In Game 6, Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan posted 16 of his own to propel Toronto.

The Cavs, meanwhile, faced a more difficult road to the second round. The Indiana Pacers forced Cleveland to a Game 7 at home, where LeBron James posted 45 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. James will need to continue his success in order for the Cavs to advance past the No. 1 seed Raptors.

Find out how to watch the crucial game 1 below.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, May 1

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

