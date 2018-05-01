The Warriors host the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday.

After looking uninterested for much of the season and even the first round of the playoffs, Golden State turned it on in Game 1, defeating the Pelicans 123-101 behind a triple double from Draymond Green (16 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists) and 27 points from Klay Thompson.

The Warriors used a ferocious rally in the second quarter to separate themselves and they never looked back from there. New Orleans was led by Anthony Davis (21 points, 10 rebounds), but guards Jrue Holiday and Ian Clark struggled.

Find out how to watch the crucial game 2 below.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, May 1

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Crossover TV, SI’s basketball show starring Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.