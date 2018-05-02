How Many Championships Do the 76ers Have?

The 76ers are currently playing in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Celtics, putting them closer to a possible return to the NBA Finals.

This is the first year the Sixers have been in the playoffs since 2012.

They have been to the playoffs 48 times in the franchise's 69 years of existence.

Philadelphia has won three championships. The first came in 1955 when they were called the Syracuse Nationals.

Their second championship came in 1967, just four years after they changed their name to the Philadelphia 76ers. They won the series 4-2 against the San Francisco Warriors.

In 1983, the Sixers won their third championship against the Lakers. Julius Erving and Moses Malone swept Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Lakers 4-0 to take the series. The 76ers entered the playoffs with a 65-17 league-best record for the regular season that year.