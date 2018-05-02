Charles Barkley Apologizes for Comments About Punching Draymond Green

Charles Barkley says he "was 100 percent wrong" for saying he wants to punch Draymond Green in the face.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 02, 2018

Charles Barkley has apologized for saying he wants to punch Draymond Green in the face.

In an appearance on "Waddle and Silvy" on ESPN Radio Chicago, the TNT commentator opened his interview by apologizing for the remarks he made during halftime of Tuesday's game between the Warriors and Pelicans.

"I want to apologize to Draymond Green ... I was 100 percent wrong," Barkley said, according to Adam Abdalla of ESPN Chicago.

"We aren't going to fisticuffs," Barkley added according to Abdalla. "I shouldn't have said it, but I meant it."

This all started when Barkley said, "I just want somebody to punch him in the face," while watching a clip of Green and Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo staring each other down late in the first half of Tuesday's game. "I really do," Barkley continued. "I want to punch his ass in the face. I do."

Green responded after the game and compared what Barkley said to what somebody would tweet when they know they aren't going to see that person face-to-face.

"He's seen me a million times," Green said of Barkley. "If he feels that strongly about it, then punch me in the face when you see me. If you're not going to punch me in the face when you see me, then shut up."

Green's Warriors lead New Orleans 2-0 in their second-round series and the three-time All-Star is averaging 18 points, 12 rebounds 11.5 assists, two steals and two blocks in the two games.

