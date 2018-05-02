Patrick Beverley’s Mom Cleaned Up on ‘The Price Is Right’

She won $41,000 worth of cash and prizes, including two cars.

By Dan Gartland
May 02, 2018

Patrick Beverley’s mom, Lisa, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Price Is Right and made a killing. 

Lisa won a car in her first segment and landed on the $1 spot on her spin to win another $1,000. The guy who spun before her was sitting pretty with $0.95, and his reaction when he lost was priceless.

Lisa then won the Showcase Showdown as well, taking home another car and a trip to Madagascar. All told, she won $41,000 worth of cash and prizes.

Lisa’s enthusiasm was only matched by her son’s. 

This is easily the highlight of the Clippers’ season.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)