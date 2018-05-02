Patrick Beverley’s Mom Cleaned Up on ‘The Price Is Right’

Patrick Beverley’s mom, Lisa, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Price Is Right and made a killing.

Lisa won a car in her first segment and landed on the $1 spot on her spin to win another $1,000. The guy who spun before her was sitting pretty with $0.95, and his reaction when he lost was priceless.

Caption this 💯 spin below ... pic.twitter.com/1l6MmB3f6I — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) May 2, 2018

Lisa then won the Showcase Showdown as well, taking home another car and a trip to Madagascar. All told, she won $41,000 worth of cash and prizes.

Lisa’s enthusiasm was only matched by her son’s.

Moms won price is right!!! Is litttt!!!! Let me hold one of those cars mama!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 2, 2018

Wow is all I can say is wow!!! She really won!!! I’m hyped like it was a playoff game!!! @NBAonTNT https://t.co/wiApJDjXpo — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 2, 2018

This is easily the highlight of the Clippers’ season.