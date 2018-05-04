The 76ers' Ben Simmons scored just one point in 31 minutes of play in Thursday night's 108–103 loss to the Celtics.

Simmons said after it was a result of "overthinking."

The Philadelphia star has been the likely choice for Rookie of the Year, but the internet had some other things to say about his Thursday performance.

Here's a quick look at some of the unkind criticism of Simmons' one-point game.

Ben Simmons disappears in Game 2, scoring just 1 point. #Celtics lead 2-0 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SWIQrYv0TV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2018

Hey Kyrie, how many points did Ben Simmons have tonight? pic.twitter.com/ndEDfDSNf9 — Chicharita. (@Woahh_Jennifer) May 4, 2018

Ben Simmons had one more point than you tonight.



Yes, you. — 12up (@12upSport) May 4, 2018

BeN sImMoNs DoEsNt NeEd a JuMpEr CuZ hE cAn GeT tO tHe RiM wHeNeVeR pic.twitter.com/mOqWHg7lEF — Ricky RuBAEo (@UtahJazz6Man) May 4, 2018

Mood after watching the 76ers blow a 22 point lead as Ben Simmons goes for 1 entire point the whole game pic.twitter.com/aZbJRcYBQH — Celtics Junkies (@CelticsJunkies) May 4, 2018

Ben Simmons Scoring Highlights from Game 2 pic.twitter.com/4G7HvJ3ORS — Celtics Junkies (@CelticsJunkies) May 4, 2018

Did You Know: If you shot something at a trash can tonight and made it, you finished with one more made field goal and one more point than Ben Simmons finished with in Game 2 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) May 4, 2018

“Ben Simmons gonna be the next Lebron”

30:49 played

1 point

5 rebounds

6 assists

0% Fg

4 turnovers

+/- of -23

LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/nCUeEIySGw — Drew (@TBEScuffable) May 4, 2018

Fellow Rookie of the Year contender and Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, whose had words to say on Simmons being the likely choice for the award had fun with the game, tweeting this.

He also liked one of the many memes teasing Simmons.

Boston has a 2–0 series lead, and the teams next play Saturday.