Ben Simmons Was Roasted For His One-Point Performance Against Celtics in Game 2

The 76ers' Ben Simmons scored just one point in Thursday's 108–103 loss to the Celtics. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 04, 2018

The 76ers' Ben Simmons scored just one point in 31 minutes of play in Thursday night's 108–103 loss to the Celtics. 

Simmons said after it was a result of "overthinking."

The Philadelphia star has been the likely choice for Rookie of the Year, but the internet had some other things to say about his Thursday performance. 

Here's a quick look at some of the unkind criticism of Simmons' one-point game.

Fellow Rookie of the Year contender and Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, whose had words to say on Simmons being the likely choice for the award had fun with the game, tweeting this.

He also liked one of the many memes teasing Simmons. 

Boston has a 2–0 series lead, and the teams next play Saturday. 

