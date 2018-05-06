The NBA plans to introducing a new Summer League in Sacramento at the end of the season, according to a report confirmed by SI.com's Jake Fischer.

The league already has summer leagues in Las Vegas and Utah after Orlando's summer league shut down last year.

All 30 teams will compete in the Vegas league, which is set to held July 6-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on UNLV's campus.

Each team will play at least five games and up to eight.

The Sacramento Summer League are set to feature the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.