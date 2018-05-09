Meek Mill has been one of the 76ers most visible celebrity fan this postseason.

The rapper was released from prison April 24, and Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin picked him up and took him to the 76ers' first-round playoff game that night in Philadelphia.

But one person who was cheering on Mill during his time in prison was Rockets star James Harden.

Mill sat down with SI's Crossover TV to share that the Houston guard called him three to four times a week while he was in prison.

The rapper said they talked about an hour each time, and others would often jump on the call.

Their conversations ranged around all topics.

"We talking pretty girls, we talking basketball...we all over the place," he said.

See more of Meek Mill's appearance on Crossover TV as he discusses his take on the Draymond Green vs. Houston Rockets rivalry and the now infamous photo with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Gucci Mane. For more Crossover TV, subscribe to SI TV.