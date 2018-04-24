76ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin Announces Meek Mill Was Released From Prison

Just in time for Game 5 in Philadelphia.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 24, 2018

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill was released from prison Tuesday, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin announced on Instagram.

Rubin said he had visited Mill with comedian Kevin Hart and he was on his way to pick up the rapper from jail.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a lower court to immediately grant bail to the rapper Tuesday, according to FOX29 Philadelphia. According to Daniel Victor of the New York  Times, Rubin said Mill "more likely than not" will be in attendance at the 76ers home playoff game against the Heat Tuesday, in which they will have a chance to win the series.

The rapper's legal troubles have become a major story within the sports world and beyond because of his connection to the Philadelphia community and the history behind his case, particularly the exact parole violation that put him behind bars and his relationship with the judge in charge of his case.

In November, Rubin wrote a letter on Mill's behalf to help keep him out of prison, but the rapper was eventually sentenced to two-to-four years in prison. Colin Kaepernick visited Mill in prison as well.​

Rubin continued his efforts to help improve Mill's situation and 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons showed support for Mill at a Jay-Z concert in December with "Stand With Meek Mill" shirts. Victor adds that Rubin said Embiid was "going crazy, dancing in bed" after learning Mill was getting released.

His song "Dreams and Nightmares" became the anthem for the Eagles' Super Bowl run last season, and Mill said "it really lifted" his spirit to see the team "rally around" his music in the way it did. Philadelphia ran out on the field for Super Bowl LII with "Dreams and Nightmares" playing, and it was the soundtrack for much of the celebration after the team captured its first ever Super Bowl title.

Karl-Anthony Towns wore a "Free Meek Mill" Eagles jersey to the Super Bowl, and recently, Patriots owner Robert Kraft went to visit Mill in prison.

Here is what the sports world is saying in response to the news of Mill coming home.

The 76ers lead the Heat 3-1 in their series and Tuesday's game tips off at 8 p.m. EST.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)