Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill was released from prison Tuesday, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin announced on Instagram.

Rubin said he had visited Mill with comedian Kevin Hart and he was on his way to pick up the rapper from jail.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a lower court to immediately grant bail to the rapper Tuesday, according to FOX29 Philadelphia. According to Daniel Victor of the New York Times, Rubin said Mill "more likely than not" will be in attendance at the 76ers home playoff game against the Heat Tuesday, in which they will have a chance to win the series.

The rapper's legal troubles have become a major story within the sports world and beyond because of his connection to the Philadelphia community and the history behind his case, particularly the exact parole violation that put him behind bars and his relationship with the judge in charge of his case.

In November, Rubin wrote a letter on Mill's behalf to help keep him out of prison, but the rapper was eventually sentenced to two-to-four years in prison. Colin Kaepernick visited Mill in prison as well.​

Rubin continued his efforts to help improve Mill's situation and 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons showed support for Mill at a Jay-Z concert in December with "Stand With Meek Mill" shirts. Victor adds that Rubin said Embiid was "going crazy, dancing in bed" after learning Mill was getting released.

His song "Dreams and Nightmares" became the anthem for the Eagles' Super Bowl run last season, and Mill said "it really lifted" his spirit to see the team "rally around" his music in the way it did. Philadelphia ran out on the field for Super Bowl LII with "Dreams and Nightmares" playing, and it was the soundtrack for much of the celebration after the team captured its first ever Super Bowl title.

Karl-Anthony Towns wore a "Free Meek Mill" Eagles jersey to the Super Bowl, and recently, Patriots owner Robert Kraft went to visit Mill in prison.

Here is what the sports world is saying in response to the news of Mill coming home.

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

Meek Mill is Frrrrreeeeeeeee ....I just left from seeing him in jail with michaelgrubin and we… https://t.co/5goHzHPs5K — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 24, 2018

Hold up, wait a minute. pic.twitter.com/qYsk9RsCgg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 24, 2018

Meek free 🙌🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 24, 2018

MEEK ON HIS WAY OUT 👀👀🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Corey Clement (@CoreyClement_6) April 24, 2018

If Meek Mill is at the Sixers game tonight sitting next to Iverson...the Sixers are winning the next four NBA championships. — Jacoby (@djacoby) April 24, 2018

Much respect to Michael Rubin for simply being a good friend and lending his platform to help others. Thousands of people are treated unfairly daily by the criminal justice system. I can’t wait to see @MeekMill help lead the way for others that don’t have a voice. Welcome home! pic.twitter.com/n9DcBwQQGk — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 24, 2018

MEEK MILL HOLLA AT ME BRO.... That MAN FREE❗️❗️❗️ — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) April 24, 2018

Justice for our friend. Finally free. pic.twitter.com/5RLkcBgohu — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 24, 2018

The 76ers lead the Heat 3-1 in their series and Tuesday's game tips off at 8 p.m. EST.