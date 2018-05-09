Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey will be named the Coach of the Year for the 2017-18 season by the National Basketball Coaches Association, reports the New York Times.

According to the report, an announcement will be made on Wednesday.

This season, Casey, 61, led Toronto to a franchise record 59 wins and the Eastern Conference's top seed. The Raptors were just swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

But there has been speculation concerning Casey's future with the team, with TSN reporting that the Raptors are leaning towards a coaching change amid the team's constant postseason struggles.

Seven other coaches received votes in the NBCA balloting: Philadelphia 76ers’ Brett Brown, Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers' Nate McMillan, San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich, Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers' Terry Stotts and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers.

Unlike the Red Auerbach Trophy for Coach of the Year, which is voted on by the media, the NBCA voting is done by the NBA's 30 head coaches.