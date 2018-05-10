Phillies Triple A Team Wants LeBron James to Play Minor League Baseball Like Michael Jordan

The Phillies affiliate thinks LeBron needs to play baseball to catch up to Michael Jordan.

By Jenna West
May 10, 2018

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs is the latest team to post up a billboard asking LeBron James to join them during free agency.

The Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies tweeted a photo of their billboard on Thursday saying that if James wants to catch up to Michael Jordan he should play minor league baseball for the summer. 

On their website, the IronPigs explained that Jordan is the GOAT not only because of his accolades in basketball but also because he was a two-sport athlete, which James is not. They offered to let James change that on July 1 when he hits free agency.

Jordan played one season for the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, in 1994. He hit .202 with three home runs and 51 RBIs in 127 games at the age of 31. 

Earlier in the season, multiple cities made their recruiting pitch to James, 33, with billboards suggesting where he should play next. Some of these included New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

James will enter free agency after this season for the third time in his career.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)