The Lehigh Valley IronPigs is the latest team to post up a billboard asking LeBron James to join them during free agency.

The Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies tweeted a photo of their billboard on Thursday saying that if James wants to catch up to Michael Jordan he should play minor league baseball for the summer.

On their website, the IronPigs explained that Jordan is the GOAT not only because of his accolades in basketball but also because he was a two-sport athlete, which James is not. They offered to let James change that on July 1 when he hits free agency.

Our Pitch:



If @KingJames really wants to catch MJ, he needs to spend a season in Minor League Baseball.



Choose the IronPigs this summer.#LVWantsLeBron pic.twitter.com/voD2hxYT1I — IronPigs (@IronPigs) May 10, 2018

Jordan played one season for the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, in 1994. He hit .202 with three home runs and 51 RBIs in 127 games at the age of 31.

Earlier in the season, multiple cities made their recruiting pitch to James, 33, with billboards suggesting where he should play next. Some of these included New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

James will enter free agency after this season for the third time in his career.