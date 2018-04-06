New York is the latest city to make its recruiting pitch to LeBron James with a massive billboard.

A billboard popped up near Madison Square Garden Thursday night asking LeBron to join the Knicks. The blue and orange banner said "King of New York? Prove it." followed by #KingJamesNYC18. It was purchased by the marketing company NYC Ads, Co.

The invitation references an Instagram photo James posted in November standing half court at the Garden. He called himself the "king of New York" in the caption.

Other cities have made similar pitches to the Cavaliers players. A Philadelphia remodeling company purchased three billboards in Cleveland to make a case for the four-time MVP to join the 76ers. One in Los Angeles told James he should play for the Lakers because they "win banners," while an Akron realtor reminded the player "there's no place like home," and he should stay with the Cavs. Hopeful fans from as far away as New Zealand and the Philippines even tried to sway James to move to the other side of the world.

James will enter free agency after this season for the third time in his career.