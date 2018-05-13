WATCH: LeBron James Gives Detailed Play-by-Play of Celtics Second Half Run by Memory

LeBron James is a basketball genius.

By Nihal Kolur
May 13, 2018

Even though the Cavaliers suffered a crushing 108-83 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron James proved his mental superiority.

When asked about Boston's run at the beginning of the fourth quarter, LeBron proceeded to describe the entire run in flawless detail. Seriously. He called out the different offensive and defensive sets, described who passed to who and even described how many seconds were left on the shot clock.

I find it particularly funny that LeBron remembers the exact distance Jayson Tatum ran but stumbled on his teammate, Jordan Clarkson's name.

I guess when you're as smart as LeBron is on the basketball court, you can be forgiven for forgetting small details.

The Cavs' will stay in Boston for Game 2 on Tuesday, and James will certainly keep Game 1 in his memory.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)