The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets have played 223 times (regular season and playoffs) over the course of their time in the NBA, but only have faced each other twice in a postseason series, with the Warriors winning each best-of-seven series in five games.

The stakes are even higher this time as the Rockets try to dethrone the defending champions.

In the 2017–18 regular season, the Rockets won two of the three games and secured home-court advantage by having the best record in the NBA.

Below is a rundown of the games in the playoffs.

2016 First Round (Warriors win series 4–1)

April 16, 2016 – Warriors 104, Rockets 78 (Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.)

April 18, 2016 – Warriors 115, Rockets 106 (Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.)

April 21, 2016 – Rockets 97, Warriors 96 (Toyota Center, Houston)

April 24, 2016 – Warriors 121, Rockets 94 Toyota Center, Houston)

April 27, 2016 - Warriors 114, Rockets 81 (Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.)

2015 Conference Finals (Warriors win series 4–1)

May 19, 2015 - Warriors 110, Rockets 106 (Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.)

May 21, 2015 – Warriors 99, Rockets 98 (Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.)

May 23, 2015 – Warriors 115, Rockets 80 (Toyota Center, Houston)

May 25, 2015 – Rockets 128, Warriors 115 (Toyota Center, Houston)

May 27, 2015 – Warriors 104, Rockets 90 (Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.)