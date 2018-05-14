Warriors vs. Rockets History: All-Time Head-to-Head Results

How do the Warriors and Rockets stack up against each other?

By Scooby Axson
May 14, 2018

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets have played 223 times (regular season and playoffs) over the course of their time in the NBA, but only have faced each other twice in a postseason series, with the Warriors winning each best-of-seven series in five games.

The stakes are even higher this time as the Rockets try to dethrone the defending champions.

In the 2017–18 regular season, the Rockets won two of the three games and secured home-court advantage by having the best record in the NBA.

Below is a rundown of the games in the playoffs.

2016 First Round (Warriors win series 4–1)

April 16, 2016 – Warriors 104, Rockets 78 (Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.)

April 18, 2016 – Warriors 115, Rockets 106 (Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.)

April 21, 2016 – Rockets 97, Warriors 96 (Toyota Center, Houston)

April 24, 2016 – Warriors 121, Rockets 94 Toyota Center, Houston)

April 27, 2016 - Warriors 114, Rockets 81 (Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.)

2015 Conference Finals (Warriors win series 4–1)

May 19, 2015 - Warriors 110, Rockets 106 (Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.)

May 21, 2015 – Warriors 99, Rockets 98 (Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.)

May 23, 2015 – Warriors 115, Rockets 80 (Toyota Center, Houston)

May 25, 2015 – Rockets 128, Warriors 115 (Toyota Center, Houston)

May 27, 2015 – Warriors 104, Rockets 90 (Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)