Warriors’ Pat McCaw Could Return This Postseason After Gruesome Injury

Pat McCaw could be closing to coming back after he was hurt in a scary collision at the end of March.

By Tim Hackett
May 14, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw could return from injury at some point this postseason, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

McCaw was originally hurt in a game against the Kings back on March 31 when he went up for a dunk in the third quarter but was undercut by Vince Carter. McCaw landed flat on his back and eventually had to taken off the court in a stretcher. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was furious with Carter, but McCaw reached out to forgive the veteran forward. 

The Warriors officially ruled McCaw out for Monday's Game 1 against the Rockets, but if these photos are any indication, a return to the court could be close. 

McCaw, a second-year guard out of UNLV, played in 57 regular season games, starting 11, and averaged 4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game before his injury.

