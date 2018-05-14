Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw could return from injury at some point this postseason, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

McCaw was originally hurt in a game against the Kings back on March 31 when he went up for a dunk in the third quarter but was undercut by Vince Carter. McCaw landed flat on his back and eventually had to taken off the court in a stretcher. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was furious with Carter, but McCaw reached out to forgive the veteran forward.

The Warriors officially ruled McCaw out for Monday's Game 1 against the Rockets, but if these photos are any indication, a return to the court could be close.

McCaw, a second-year guard out of UNLV, played in 57 regular season games, starting 11, and averaged 4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game before his injury.