Where is the 2018 NBA draft?

The 2018 NBA draft is fast approaching. With the lottery taking place on Tuesday, the full draft order will be soon be set.

The draft itself will be held on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Last year the Celtics ended up winning the top pick in the lottery through a previous trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Boston ended up trading the pick to the Philadelphia 76ers, who selected Markelle Fultz at No. 1.

This year, some of the guys that could potentially go with the top pick include Deandre Ayton of Arizona, Luka Doncic of Real Madrid, Jaren Jackson Jr. of Michigan State, Marvin Bagley of Duke and Mohamed Bamba of Texas.

The host city for the 2019 NBA draft has not yet been announced.