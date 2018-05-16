How To Watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 2: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out where and when to watch the Warriors and Rockets in Game 2.

By Scooby Axson
May 16, 2018

The Golden State Warriors snatched home court advantage from the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals and now the Rockets try to aviod an 0–2 deficit in Wednesday's game. The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. 

Golden State's 119-106 victory in Game 1 gave them their nine win in 11 games against the Rockets in playoff games all–time.

Kevin Durant scored 37 points, and Klay Thompson hit six three-points and added 28 points for the Warriors, who it 53% of their shots. Houston was led by MVP candidate James Harden's 41 points.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

When: Wednesday, May 16

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

