Draymond Green Lands Hampton 5 Trademark

Draymond Green has reportedly landed the trademark for "Hampton 5."

By Charlotte Carroll
May 17, 2018

Warriors forward Draymond Green has landed the trademark for "Hampton 5."

The nickname came when teammates Green, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson flew out to the Hamptons two summers ago to recruit Kevin Durant.

After Durant joined, the Warriors won the championship last season and have made it to the Western Conference final this year. The nickname has since stuck. 

The trademark for Hampton 5 was filed in 2017 by Money 23 Enterprises and applies to everything from apparel to sports drinks to phone cases and comic books. 

[h/tTMZ]

