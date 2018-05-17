Warriors coach Steve Kerr did some quick maths Wednesday after Golden State's 127–105 loss to the Rockets in the Western Conference final Game 2.

When Kerr was asked by a reporter how much Stephen Curry's injury was responsible for his performance, he had a burn for a response.

Kerr paused, did some quick calculations and then busted out the final answer — "13.7%."

He smiled and the room burst out laughing.

Curry finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The star's health has been the focus leading into the offseason, as he was out with a left MCL injury from late March until over a month later.

The series is tied at one game apiece, and the teams next face each other Sunday.