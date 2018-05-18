Ever since he entered the NBA in 2014, Elfrid Payton has always been “the guy with the hair.” His hair has gone through several evolutions, most recently as some very avant garde bangs.

Getty Images

Last month, an Orlando barber posted a photo of himself holding some very familiar looking clumps of hair, leading to speculation that Payton had chopped off his trademark locks.

It turns out he really did. Payton posted a selfie on his Instagram story on Friday showing his new look.

Someone got a haircut. pic.twitter.com/8Nw8nYT6wZ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 18, 2018

While he won’t be as recognizable with the more orthodox look, it could help him on the court. Back in January, before he got traded to the Suns, Payton actually airballed a shot in the lane because his hair flopped in front of his eyes and blinded him.