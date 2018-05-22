Watch: LeBron James Teases Post-Retirement Autobiographical Project

Mark your calendars.

By Nihal Kolur
May 22, 2018

LeBron James is the best basketball player in the world and arguably maybe in history.

But he didn't start that way. He grew up in a single-parent household in Akron, Ohio and was raised by his mother, who had him at 16-years-old. He often moved from apartment to apartment while she attempted to find work. Eventually, James moved in with his youth football coach, where he was introduced to basketball at age nine. The rest was history.

Pretty compelling story, right? Now imagine hearing it from the man himself.

We may get that wish, as James teased a post-retirement autobiography after Monday's 111-102 series-tying win over the Boston Celtics. 

As James climbs up the NBA record books, his story will only get better. 

And I, for one, can't wait to hear it.

