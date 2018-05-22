LeBron James is the best basketball player in the world and arguably maybe in history.

But he didn't start that way. He grew up in a single-parent household in Akron, Ohio and was raised by his mother, who had him at 16-years-old. He often moved from apartment to apartment while she attempted to find work. Eventually, James moved in with his youth football coach, where he was introduced to basketball at age nine. The rest was history.

Pretty compelling story, right? Now imagine hearing it from the man himself.

We may get that wish, as James teased a post-retirement autobiography after Monday's 111-102 series-tying win over the Boston Celtics.

LeBron James teases a post-retirement autobiographical project? "You guys don't know the full story about where I come from, the struggle I had. You guys know about the single-parent struggle, but there's a lot more to it, which I'll talk about it when I'm done playing ball." pic.twitter.com/BI4OGlhdSd — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 22, 2018

As James climbs up the NBA record books, his story will only get better.

And I, for one, can't wait to hear it.