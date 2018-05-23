Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala Questionable for Warriors-Rockets Game 5

Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are listed as questionable after sustaining injuries in Game 3 and Game 4.

By Jenna West
May 23, 2018

Warriors guard Klay Thompson and forward Andre Iguodala are listed as quesitionable for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Rockets, the team announced

Thompson went to the locker room during Game 4 on Tuesday night but came back with 6:06 remaining in the second quarter. He suffered a left knee sprain after falling while going for a layup.

During the Western Conference Finals, Thompson has averaged 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Iguodala has a left lateral leg contusion and missed Game 4 due to knee soreness. He sustained the contusion during Game 3 after colliding with Rockets guard James Harden in the fourth quarter. Iguodala was ruled out for Game 4 just two hours before tip off.

In three games against Houston, Iguodala averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Rockets beat the Warriors 95-92 in Game 4, evening the series 2-2. Game 5 will be played Thursday night in Houston.

