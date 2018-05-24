Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will not play against the Rockets in Game 5, the team announced.

Iguodala has a left lateral leg contusion and also missed Game 4 due to knee soreness. He sustained the contusion during Game 3 after colliding with Rockets guard James Harden in the fourth quarter.

In three games against Houston, Iguodala averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Guard Klay Thompson will play after sustaining a left-knee strain in Game 4. He went to the locker room during the second quarter but returned to play.

Iguodala and Thompson participated in the team's shootaround Thursday morning.

The series is tied at two games apiece, with Game 5 in Houston. Tip off is at 9 p.m. ET. You can follow the game here.